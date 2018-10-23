UT Martin redshirt senior forward Fatodd Lewis has earned a spot on the 12-man Preseason All-OVC squad, voted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The 6-8, 230-pound forward ranked seventh in the OVC in rebounding (7.3 per game) while averaging 12.4 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 29.2 minutes per contest in 2017-18.

Accompanying Lewis on the Preseason All-OVC squad is Murray State’s Shaq Buchanan, Southeast Missouri’s Ledarrius Brewer, Jacksonville State’s Jason Burnell, Jacksonville State’s Christian Cunningham, Morehead State’s Lamontray Harris, Eastern Illinois’ Terrell Lewis, Eastern Kentucky’s Nick Mayo, Belmont’s Kevin McClain, Murray State’s Ja Morant, Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor and Belmont’s Drew Windler (the Preseason OVC Player of the Year).

The predicted order of finish was also announced today at OVC Media Day, as the Skyhawks were selected 11th in the preseason polls.

Belmont (227 points, eight first-place votes) narrowly edged out Murray State (221 points, nine first-place votes) as the preseason favorites while Jacksonville State (211; seven), Austin Peay (188), Tennessee Tech (135), Eastern Kentucky (118), Eastern Illinois (116), Tennessee State (101), Southeast Missouri (82), Morehead State (78), UT Martin (77) and SIUE (30) followed.

The Skyhawks will host St. Louis College of Pharmacy in an exhibition game November 1st at 7:30 at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...