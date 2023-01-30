January 30, 2023
UTM’s Jordan Sears collects OVC Newcomer of the Week accolades

Jordan Sears

Two days after an electric performance in an OVC first-place showdown, the league has announced UT Martin sophomore guard Jordan Sears as its Newcomer of the Week.

A Daytona Beach, Florida native, Sears went off for a career-best 32 points on Saturday in an 86-83 overtime victory against Southern Indiana. Eight of those points came in the decisive extra period as he finished 11-of-19 shooting (including 3-for-7 from three-point range) and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. He also handed out a season-high five assists with two rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes of play.

Two days earlier against Lindenwood, Sears compiled a team-best 16 points, five rebounds, a team-best three assists and a block in 34 minutes. He additionally set career-highs from the charity stripe – knocking down nine of his 11 tries – in a 66-59 victory.

Sears has led the Skyhawks in scoring in five of the last six games and seven times overall in 2022-23. The 5-11, 175-pound transfer from Gardner-Webb ranks fourth in the OVC in scoring (17.9 points per game) in league play while ranking 10th overall with a .781 free throw percentage. He accounts for a season scoring average of 13.3 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds, a team-high 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

UT Martin is back in action this week with a pair of OVC road outings.

The Skyhawks travel Thursday to SIUE before heading to Lindenwood on Saturday.

