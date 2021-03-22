UTM’s Kaitlyn Kelley named OVC Softball Player of the Week

UT Martin sophomore slugger Kaitlyn Kelley has been named OVC Softball Player of the Week after an impressive week of performances against Jackson State and Tennessee State.

A native of nearby Lexington, Kelley posted a .647 batting average in five games – going 11-for-17 on the week with six runs scored, two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs. Kelley drew one walk while striking out just twice on the week to record a .667 on-base percentage and slugging 1.294. The first baseman also got it done with the glove, recording 27 putouts and one assist with zero errors.

The OVC leader in home runs with 10 began the week with a multi-homer game against Jackson State, hitting a solo shot and a grand slam in the opener. She then came back in Game 2 to go 2-for-2 with another RBI. In the OVC series against Tennessee State, Kelley had three multi-hit outings while driving in six runs. She tallied five hits in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of the Tigers – including a pair of doubles. Then in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, she launched her 10th home run of the season by blasting her second grand slam of the week to bush the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Kelley is hitting .379 on the season with five doubles, 10 home runs and 28 RBIs. Her 10 home runs rank as the most by a Skyhawk in a single season since 2016.