UTM’s KJ Simon voted OVC Newcomer of the Week for second time this season

KJ Simon, a junior guard on the UT Martin men’s basketball team, is the OVC Newcomer of the Week.

It’s the second OVC weekly newcomer accolade for Simon this season as he also won on Nov. 22. The Orlando, Fla. native becomes just the 16th player in Skyhawk history to win multiple OVC Newcomer of the Week honors in the same season.

Simon paced UT Martin in scoring in both games this week as the Skyhawks split against UNC Asheville and Drake. Overall, the 6-3, 200-pound lefty averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting a sizzling 54.3 percent (19-of-35) from the floor.

During Tuesday’s home victory against UNC Asheville, Simon became only the 22nd player in UT Martin’s Division I Era (since 1992) to go off for at least 30 points in a single game. He accumulated a career-best 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting, knocking down a trio of three-pointers to go along with a game-high four steals, four rebounds, two assists and a block.

Five days later at Drake, Simon produced a team-best 13 points and a game-high three steals in just 24 minutes of playing time.

Simon currently ranks in the top-five in the OVC in three different statistical categories: steals (2.1 per game, second); scoring (17.5 points per outing, third) and blocked shots (1.2 per contest, fifth).

The Skyhawks will take an extended holiday break before starting OVC play on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Austin Peay.