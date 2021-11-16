UTM’s KK Curry nabs first OVC Newcomer of the Week accolade for 2021-22 men’s basketball campaign

After averaging a double-double through the season’s first two games, UT Martin sophomore KK Curry has been selected as the OVC Newcomer of the Week for men’s basketball.

Curry becomes the 26th different Skyhawk to earn the OVC’s top weekly newcomer award in school history. The 6-6, 205-pound forward out of Cleveland, Tenn. averaged 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this week, shooting at an even 60 percent clip (15-of-25).

During the season opener at No. 17 Tennessee last Tuesday, Curry posted team-highs of 15 points (on 7-for-12 shooting) and a career-best 11 rebounds. He became only the third UT Martin player since 2002 to haul in a double-double in a season opener, joining two-time All-American Lester Hudson (2007) and Terrence Parker (2017).

Four days later in the home opener against Miami-Hamilton, Curry dialed up game-highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and a career-best three blocks. He sank eight of his 12 field goal tries on the way to his new career-high scoring tally and also chipped in three assists in only 26 minutes of playing time.

A transfer from South Alabama, Curry is tied for the OVC lead in rebounding while also ranking third in blocked shots and fifth in scoring through the early stages of the 2021-22 season.

The Skyhawks are back in action this weekend when they travel to Boca Raton, Fla. for the Paradise Classic. UT Martin is pitted against tournament host Florida Atlantic on Friday, Nov. 19 and will also take on Troy (Saturday, Nov. 20) and North Dakota (Sunday, Nov. 21).