When the 2019 football season kicks off, both the Westview Chargers and UT Martin Skyhawks will be taking a new field.

UTM Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin gave Thunderbolt Radio some insight on the process of laying down the new turf for Hardy Graham Stadium.

With the new turf along with the new press box installed last year, UT Martin still has more improvements to be made, not only for football, but for other UTM athletics’ facilities as well.

Fans can get the first look at the new turf installed at Hardy Graham Stadium when Westview opens up play against the Dresden Lions on August 23rd, followed by UTM’s season opener with Northwestern State the next week on August 29th.

*Photo courtesy of @UTMSports