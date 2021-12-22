UTM’s Matthan Hatchie named to Stats Perform FCS All-America Second Team

UT Martin football standout Matthan Hatchie garnered another postseason honor this week as he was named to the 2021 Stats Perform FCS All-America second team.

Hatchie is one of four players from the OVC to make one of the three teams. In total, the teams were comprised of 110 players representing 15 conferences and 60 schools.

A native of Haleiwa, Hawai’i, Hatchie is a two-time All-OVC selection after earning first team honors in 2021 as the anchor of an impressive offensive line at the center position. He graded out at 89 percent or better in each game while tallying 101 knockdowns. In the middle of an offensive unit which ranked eighth nationally in sacks allowed in the regular season, he gave up only one sack in 362 attempts.

The durable standout played every snap except for mop-up time against Murray State (Oct. 9) while serving as a leader of the group with his toughness and makeup. Offensively, the unit led a team which ranked 15th nationally with 207.6 rushing yards per game.

