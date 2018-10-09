Amy McGivern of the UT Martin soccer team was tabbed as the adidas OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. McGivern shares the weekly award with Dani Wilson of Morehead State.

A midfielder from Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland, McGivern was outstanding over the weekend as she netted a goal in the 3-1 victory over Murray State and in the 4-1 rout of Jacksonville State. She also tallied an assist in the match against Murray State.

McGivern reeled off a total of six shots (four of which were on goal) in the pair of matchups. Her first goal of the weekend came in the 83rd minute against the Racers as she took a pass from Sara Ketis from the middle of the box for a close goal. The second McGivern goal came against the Gamecocks at the 25:08 mark as she received a pass from Bella Roberts from the top of the box to connect for the game-winner. McGivern’s assist was a pass to Skylor Keane as she sent the ball from the front right side for an uncontested goal.

This is the third time in her career that McGivern has garnered the weekly award and the first since September 5, 2017.

The Skyhawks travel to Belmont Friday for a 4:00 kickoff against the Bruins to wrap up the regular-season road slate.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...