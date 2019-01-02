A UT Martin vice chancellor is among those named to a new task force created by University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd.

The new task force will examine university administration effectiveness in an effort to clarify the roles and responsibilities between the University of Tennessee System administration and the individual campuses and institutes it serves.

The task force is co-chaired by UT’s chief financial officer David Miller and UT Chattanooga executive vice chancellor for administration Richard Brown.

UT Martin vice chancellor for finance and administration Petra McPhearson has been appointed to the task force to represent UTM.

One of the core responsibilities of the UT System administration is to perform operations on behalf of UT’s campuses and institutes that would create duplication and additional costs if each entity performed the work independently. This approach saves the institutions, taxpayers and students significant costs.

Initially, the task force will explore five departments within institutional support. These areas include capital projects, communications and marketing, human resources, information technology, and procurement and contracting.

The task force will provide recommendations to Boyd for consideration by late spring.