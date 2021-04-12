UTM’s Nick Wohlbold claims OVC Pitcher of the Week honors

For just the second time in UT Martin history, the Skyhawks have produced back-to-back OVC Pitchers of the Week as junior right-hander Nick Wohlbold earned that honor Monday.

Wohlbold claims the OVC’s top weekly accolade after Sam Folks was named to the same award last week. The only other time UT Martin generated back-to-back OVC Pitchers of the Week was in 2010 when Coty Green (March 8) and Alex Boshers (March 15) won the awards.

A Columbia, Missouri native, Wohlbold made a pair of starts last week, beginning with a pitch-count outing in the Skyhawks’ near-upset of No. 1 Vanderbilt on Tuesday. In that game, he did not allow an earned run over two innings of work, allowing two hits with one strikeout.

Wohlbold followed that with his best appearance of the season, pitching UT Martin to a victory in Saturday’s series finale at SIUE. His electric stuff was on full display, dialing up a career-best nine strikeouts in a career-high five frames. He scattered five hits and walked only one batter while allowing two earned runs.

On the season, Wohlbold has made a team-high 13 appearances which includes three starts (all since April 1). He sports a 3.46 ERA with 30 strikeouts (against only five walks) and 26 hits allowed in 26 innings. He has had a hand in three of the Skyhawks’ 11 victories, winning two games while also earning a save.

Wohlbold’s 16 career saves are seven more than any other player in UT Martin history. The 6-2, 195-pounder boasts over a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio for his career, whiffing 97 batters as opposed to 32 walks in 78 innings.

The Skyhawks return home Tuesday afternoon when they host Southeast Missouri for a nonconference game at 5:00.