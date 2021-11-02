UTM’s Olivia Saunders secures OVC Newcomer of the Week accolades

Olivia Saunders, a junior middle blocker on the UT Martin volleyball team, was crowned Monday as the OVC Newcomer of the Week.

Saunders becomes just the fourth different Skyhawk to ever earn this award and first UT Martin representative to claim the OVC’s weekly newcomer honor since Megan Fair on Sept. 25, 2017.

A Wake Forest transfer out of Ontario, Canada, Saunders put up big numbers this weekend as the Skyhawks split at home against league rival Tennessee Tech. She was responsible for 18 kills (2.25 per set), a .297 attack percentage, 15 blocks (1.88 per set) and 27.5 points (3.44 per set) while also adding four digs and a service ace.

On Friday, Saunders tallied eight kills on a .333 hitting percentage and seven blocks in UT Martin’s three-set triumph. The next day, she collected 10 kills, a .273 attack percentage and a season-best eight blocks in a slim five-set loss.

Saunders currently ranks seventh in the OVC in hitting percentage (.264) and eighth in blocks (0.98 per set). Her numbers have been even better in league play as she ranks fourth in the OVC in both hitting percentage (.341) and blocks (1.18 per set).

The Skyhawks play their final two road matches of the regular season this weekend when they head to in-state OVC foe Austin Peay on Nov. 6-7.