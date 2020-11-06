The senior UT Martin women’s basketball duo of Chelsey Perry and Maddie Waldrop were recognized by the OVC as Preseason All-OVC honorees as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

In addition to her All-OVC first team honors, Perry was tabbed the Preseason Player of the Year. This marks just the fourth time that a Skyhawk has been tabbed as the league’s Preseason Player of the Year, joining UT Martin Hall of Famers Zabrina Harris (1999-2000), Heather Butler (2012-13) and Jasmine Newsome (2013-14).

A native of Middleton, Tenn., Perry continues to add to her stellar collegiate résumé with her third consecutive Preseason All-OVC honor. The 2020 OVC Player of the Year strung together an impressive list of accolades during her junior campaign which featured being named to the WBCA Coaches’ All-American honorable mention squad, a finalist for Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year and institutional 2019-20 Bettye Giles Female Athlete of the Year.

Perry played and started in all 32 games for the Skyhawks last season where she averaged 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She ranked first nationally in field goals made (286), second in total points (740) and third in both points per game (23.1) and field goal attempts (386) while ranking 11th in blocks (86) and 17th in blocks per game (2.69). Her 740 points ranked first amongst all collegiate scorers in the state of Tennessee, earning her TSWA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year honors.

She scored in double figures in the final 30 games of the season while posting 20 games with at least 20 points and nine games of 30 points or more. Her best game came against in-state foe Lipscomb where she scored a career-high 42 points which tied for the sixth-most points in the NCAA last season and marked an OVC season single-game high. Other highlights from the year include joining the 1,000-point club against Austin Peay while tying the program record with eight blocks against IUPUI. She also posted six double-doubles while scoring 479 points against OVC foes to mark the most points scored in league play over the last 20 seasons.

Hailing from Murray, Ky. Waldrop used her junior season to make the leap from a consistent contributor to one of the league’s elite performers. A two-time Preseason All-OVC honoree, Waldrop claimed All-OVC first team honors last season after averaging 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She ranked amongst OVC leaders in defensive rebounds (5.9, fourth), field goal percentage (48.6, fifth), rebounding (7.8 rpg, seventh) and scoring (12.7 ppg, eighth).

Waldrop scored in double figures 19 times while eclipsing 20 points or more on four occasions. Her numbers were even stronger in conference play where she ranked second in field goal percentage (54.7 percent), third in assist/turnover ratio (1.8), fourth in defensive rebounding (6.2), fifth in scoring (15.8 ppg), fifth in rebounds (8.4 rpg) and eighth in blocks (18).

She posted her best offensive game with 26 points against Morehead State while tallying seven double-doubles. Arguably her best all-around performance came against Austin Peay where she tallied 22 points and 13 rebounds in the road contest.

2020-21 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-OVC Team

Chelsey Perry (Sr., G), UT Martin

Tesia Thompson (Sr., G), Southeast Missouri

Maddie Waldrop (Sr., F), UT Martin

Karle Pace (Sr., G), Eastern Illinois

Macey Turley (Jr., G), Murray State

Kesha Brady (Sr., G), Tennessee Tech

Lariah Washington (So., G), Eastern Illinois

Alexis Burpo (Jr., F/G), Murray State

Ariel Kirkwood (So., G), Morehead State

Jamilyn Kinney (Jr., G), Belmont

Taylor Hawks (Sr., G), Jacksonville State

Preseason Player of the Year: Chelsey Perry, UT Martin