The OVC crowned UT Martin’s Craig Randall II, a redshirt junior guard, as its Newcomer of the Week for men’s basketball.

Randall has made a splash since joining UT Martin as a mid-year transfer from Duquesne. After joining the program on January 7, he was granted a waiver to play immediately by the NCAA in time for the Tennessee State contest on January 31. Since then, the 6-4, 185-pound southpaw has led the Skyhawks in scoring at 13.7 points per game.

The Youngstown, Ohio native averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over a pair of wins last week, as UTM defeated Southeast Missouri (81-72) and SIUE (73-69). Randall tallied 16 points and notched career-highs in assists (seven) and minutes played (36) in the home victory over SEMO on Thursday. Two days later at SIUE, he once again tossed in 16 points in addition to a career-best seven rebounds.

In action this week, the Skyhawks travel to Murray State on Thursday before heading to Austin Peay on Saturday.