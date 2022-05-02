UTM’s Rodney Williams II signs free agent deal with Broncos, Donnell Williams accepts Titans’ rookie mini-camp invitation

Former Skyhawk football player Rodney Williams II has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Denver Broncos and Donnell Williams has accepted a rookie mini-camp invitation with the Tennessee Titans.

Along with their individual success, both played integral roles in the program’s 2021 OVC regular season championship while advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship.

Rodney Williams II, a 6-4, 235-pound tight end from Memphis, spent the past six seasons at UT Martin where he was named an FCS All-American by Phil Steele and Stats Perform while claiming a pair of All-OVC honors.

While at UT Martin, Williams ranked ninth in program history with 99 career receptions while accumulating 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 12.3 yards per reception for his career while breaking out in his final two seasons.

During the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, Williams tallied 30 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns in just seven games en route to All-American honors. His best game came on March 7 against Eastern Illinois when he tallied eight receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Then in 2021, he followed that up by hauling in 29 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns – averaging a career-best 14.4 yards per catch.

Meanwhile, Donnell Williams, a 6-3, 205-pound wide receiver from St. Louis, spent the past five seasons at UT Martin where he was an All-OVC performer.

While at UT Martin, Williams tallied 85 career receptions for 1,182 yards while hauling in eight touchdowns. He averaged 13.9 yards per reception for his career while posting 74.2 yards per game in 2022.

His breakout season came in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign in which Williams tallied 29 receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns in just six games en route to All-OVC second team honors. He eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark twice while ranking in the top-five in the league in receiving yards per game (74.2, second), receiving yards (445, fourth) and receptions per game (4.88, fifth). He followed that up in 2021 by snagging 32 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns while ranking fourth in the league in receiving yards per game (47.8) and eighth in receptions per game (3.2). On the biggest stage, he tallied seven receptions for 178 yards while scoring the game-winning touchdown in the first round of the NCAA Division I Playoffs against Missouri State.

Williams will report to Saint Thomas Sports Park with camp to be conducted on May 12-15.

(photos: UTM Sports)