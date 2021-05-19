UTM’s Tyler Larco named HERO Sports Freshman All-American

UT Martin specialist Tyler Larco continues to add to his postseason accolades by being named a HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American.

A native of Miami, Florida, Larco opened the season as the team’s place kicker as a redshirt-freshman and was nearly automatic en route to postseason honors. The All-OVC second team honoree and two-time OVC Specialist of the Week made 10-of-12 field goal attempts on the year – including a season-long 47-yard attempt. He also converted 17-of-18 point after attempts for a total of 47 points on the season to lead the team.

Larco led the OVC by making 83.3 percent of his field goal attempts while sitting amongst league leaders in kick scoring (second), field goals made per game (second) and PAT kicking percentage (third). His most notable contest came against Austin Peay on March 21 when he made 3-of-3 field goal attempts – including a game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired to earn STATS Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week honors.