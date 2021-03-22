UTM’s Tyler Larco named Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week

UT Martin redshirt-freshman football standout Tyler Larco has been named Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week after his game-winning performance against Austin Peay Sunday.

Larco, a native of Miami, Florida, kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired to lift UT Martin to a 37-34 road win at Austin Peay.

His career-long field goal capped a perfect game in which he also kicked 30- and 41-yarders and converted four PAT attempts.

Larco finished with 13 points and is the first Skyhawk to make three field goals in a game since 2017.

This season Larco has made 6-of-7 field goal attempts for 85.7 percent of his tries.

He has also converted all 11 of his PAT attempts.

Overall, he leads the team with 29 points.