UT Martin Skyhawks senior linebacker Garrett Wall has been named the adidas OVC Defensive Player of the Week after a standout performance against No. 21 Austin Peay Saturday.

A native of Fairview, Tennessee, Wall made a huge impact in the Skyhawks’ 37-7 OVC-opening victory against the Governors.

After tallying just 11 combined tackles in the season’s first three games, he collected a career-best 13 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a half-sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry to create havoc in the contest.

He helped anchor a UTM defensive unit that tied the school’s Division I record in tackles for loss (15) while limiting the high-powered Austin Peay offense to just 60 yards of total offense over the final three quarters.

Wall and the Skyhawks return to action with a trip to OVC foe Murray State Saturday night at 6:00 at Stewart Stadium.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...