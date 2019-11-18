The passing of county commissioner Roger VanCleave has created a vacancy on the Weakley County Commission for District Seven.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says that since there are more than ten days before the regular qualifying deadline, which is December 12th, regular qualifying and withdrawal deadlines will be used for the District Seven commissioner’s seat.

Britt says the qualifying and withdrawal deadlines apply to both partisan and independent candidates.

The County Primary Election will be March 3rd with the General Election set for August 6th.

In the meantime, the Weakley County Commission can appoint someone to the vacant seat on the commission until after the August General Election.

The Weakley County Commission meets tonight at 5:30 in the Commission Courtroom at the courthouse.