Former Union City High School graduate Stephen Vaden has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as General Counsel to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Following the confirmation, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said he was pleased at Vaden’s selection, saying he had worked hard as Principal Deputy since early in President Trump’s administration.

Secretary Perdue said Vaden’s roots of being on a working farm in Tennessee, and expertise in law, will serve the people of American agriculture.

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bob Corker released a statement saying Vaden has experience in law, and an understanding of the needs for farmers, which will be a tremendous asset for the USDA and Congress.

Corker also said under Vaden’s tenure as acting general counsel since March of last year, the Office of General Counsel has promoted department accountability and improved its responsiveness to civil rights issues.

Vaden graduated from Union City High School in 2000, and also attended Vanderbilt University and Yale Law School.

