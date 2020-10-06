The rock-n-roll world lost a guitar legend on Tuesday, as Van Halen guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, passed away.

Van Halen’s son, Wolf Van Halen, made the announcement on a Twitter post today.

The younger Van Halen said “He was the best father I could ever ask for. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

Reports said the 65-year old Van Halen lost a long battle with cancer that began in 2000 with tongue cancer.

Reports said Van Halen had recently been treated with throat cancer.