The UT Martin Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has selected Marcus VanCleave, of Dresden, as its “Hoops for Heroes” representative for the 2019 OVC Basketball Championships this week in Evansville, Indiana.

VanCleave is the West Tennessee Veteran Education Coordinator for the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, which includes serving more than 30 campuses as a collaborative partner within his region and more than 90 campuses statewide.

VanCleave recently transitioned to the civilian workforce after reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He is a combat veteran who served in both the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.

VanCleave earned a degree in political science from UT Martin in 2017 and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in public administration at the University of Memphis.

The “Hoops for Heroes” initiative is currently in its ninth year, as the OVC SAAC representatives created the program as a way to honor military men and women in OVC communities.

The honorees receive a two-night hotel stay in Evansville, up to four tickets to Friday and Saturday’s tournament sessions, as well as gas and meal gift cards.

VanCleave will be formally recognized during an on-court presentation during the Friday night men’s basketball semifinals session.