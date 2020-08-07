Beth VanCleave will continue to serve on the Weakley County Commission after winning the District 7 County Commission race Thursday.

Miss VanCleave, the Republican candidate, received 445 votes to Independent candidate Whitney Stover’s 202 in the only contested race in the Weakley County General Election.

Beth VanCleave was appointed by the Weakley County Commission in January to finish out her late husband, Roger VanCleave’s remaining term.

In an uncontested race, Steven Totty was elected as the District 5 County Commission seat.

David Tuck was unopposed for his re-election as Assessor of Property, and Gath Meeks, Jeff Floyd, Kim Longacre, Doug Sims, and Josh Moore were all unopposed and re-elected to the Weakley County School Board.

Steven Todd was unopposed in his race for District 1 Constable.