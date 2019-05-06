Union City police were called to investigate vandalism at two local businesses.

Reports said a neighbor of Styles Unlimited Salon, at 202 West Jackson Street, reported that someone had spray painted on the building.

Police discovered a heart painted on the West side of the salon with with initials NG plus JS.

Two cans of spray paint were found at the scene according to the report.

Officers also investigated spray painting of profanity on the Penny Hill building.

Anyone with any information about either case is urged to contact Union City Police.