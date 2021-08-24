Vandalism Investigation Underway at Splash Pad in Union City

Union City police are seeking the identity of the individuals responsible for vandalism at the Splash Pad.

Reports said officers were called to the Graham Park location on Sunday, where they observed damage to the men’s bathroom.

Police reports said a ceiling tile and air vent cover had been pulled out of the ceiling, with a roll of paper towels pulled from a dispenser and placed on the floor.

An individual at the park said five young boys had been in the restroom, and appeared to be throwing bottles.

Police said a broken bottle was found in the restroom stall.

Anyone with information about the vandalism, or the individuals who may have caused the damage, is urged to contact Union City police or the Crime Stoppers tip-line.