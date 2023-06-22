Vandalism of Vehicle Investigated on West Main Street

Union City police were called to investigate vandalism to a vehicle parked at a church on West Main Street.

Police reports said 23 year old Jenna Renae Elliott discovered damage to her 2021 Ford Ecosport.

Reports said Ms. Elliott’s vehicle was parked at the Pentecostal Church, and had received damage by some object on the rear passenger door.

Police reports said it appeared something had been thrown at the vehicle, but it was not determined if it was intentional.

The damage caused to the vehicle was placed at $500.