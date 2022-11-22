Vandalism, Theft Prompt Need to Relocate Union City Impound Building

The Union City Council has approved the request to solicit bids for a new facility for the Police Department impound.

Council members approved the bidding for an 80 by 100 foot metal building.

When asked to address the Council, Police Chief Ben Yates explained the need to have a new building in a new location.(AUDIO)

Mayor Terry Hailey and Councilman Randy Barnes continued the discussion with Chief Yates.(AUDIO)

Following the discussion, Council members voted unanimously to accept bids for a new impound building.