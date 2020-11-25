Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason says women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller is a good option to be the Commodores kicker Saturday against Missouri.

Fuller has practiced with the Vandy football team and Coach Mason says he’s keeping all options open with health issues on special teams and will see what Fuller can do Saturday if given the opportunity.

Fuller is a senior from Wylie, Texas, who made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas in women’s soccer to win the SEC Tournament title.

Vanderbilt is just 3-of-7 on field goal attempts.

No woman has ever kicked in an SEC game.