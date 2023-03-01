Vanguard Theatre presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

UT Martin’s department of visual and theatre arts will showcase John Gordon’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Thursday and Friday nights at 7:00 and Saturday afternoon at 3:00 in the Harriet Fulton Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the main campus.

Tickets for the Vanguard Theatre performance are $15 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased with cash or check the night of the performance or online here.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” directed by Melanie Hollis, is a two-act musical that explores life’s great questions through the eyes of the beloved Peanuts comic strip characters originally created by Charles M. Schultz.

The cast includes Hunter Burton, of South Fulton, as Charlie Brown; Madison Butner, of Union City, as Lucy; Gabriel Rogers, of Jackson, as Snoopy; Carlin Cochran, of Centerville, as Sally; Eli Davidson, of Henderson, as Linus; and Nylan Barr, of Bartlett, as Schroeder.