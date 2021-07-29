Vaughn named American Red Cross Regional Chief Development Officer for the Tennessee Region

Laura Vaughn has been named Regional Chief Development Officer with the Fund Development Department of the American Red Cross of the Tennessee Region.

The Tennessee Region serves 95 counties in Tennessee along with Crittenden County in Arkansas and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi.

Vaughn joined the American Red Cross as the Executive Director of the Mid-South in 2011 and later transitioned to the Regional Director of Development. In early 2013, Vaughn was charged with finding a new location and building a new chapter office in Memphis. She received her largest commitment of $1 million for the facility in May of 2014 and continued to fund and complete the current Madison Avenue facility.

During her tenure, she secured two new national partners for the Red Cross, created the “Join the 1,000” campaign, consistently achieved all goals and increased local visibility of the mission for the organization.

Laura also has been part of 14 disaster recovery operations locally and within the Southeast and Caribbean Division while earning a master’s degree in Public Administration and Nonprofit Leadership from the University of Memphis.

“Laura has always been such a great representative of the Red Cross and we are so happy she is continuing her career with us as development officer for the region,” said Joel Sullivan, Regional Executive for the Tennessee Region. “She has always been committed to her service and has been a valuable leader with our senior leadership team. We look forward to further success from Laura and her team in 2021.”