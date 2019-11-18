The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the break-in of vehicles.

The most recent reporting comes from the Lone Oak community, where items were stolen this past weekend.

Still photographs obtained from the thefts, shows a white male subject wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, going through unlocked cars in the Lone Oak area.

The thefts occurred around 3:00 in the morning, with at least one firearm taken.

Sheriff Matt Carter is reminding all residents to lock their vehicles at all times, and to never leave valuable items inside of a car or truck.