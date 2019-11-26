Paducah police are seeking the identity of an individual who burglarized several vehicles around the Kentucky Oaks Mall area.

On Sunday, police investigated four vehicles that had windows broken out, and items take during the burglaries.

The vandalism began on the parking lot of Cracker Barrel, with a window broken and purse stolen.

Police were then called to the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, where a window was smashed and another purse stolen.

Two additional incidents were investigated in the afternoon, with windows broken in vehicles at the Cinemark Theaters and Texas Roadhouse.

Police are reminding all shoppers to place valuables and packages in the truck of their cars to avoid being a victim of a crime.