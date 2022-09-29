Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive.

Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour.

During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle and took a .9-milimeter Smith and Wesson handgun from a holster.

The value of the theft was listed at just over $500.

Reports said while officers were at the scene, they also learned from 23 year old James Edwards, of 723 Whirmantler Drive, that a Taurus G2C handgun, along with 50 rounds of ammunition, was taken from his truck.

The value of this burglary was placed at $670.