A Dresden man suffered only minor injuries Friday after his vehicle landed on railroad tracks avoiding another vehicle on Main Street in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 11:40 Friday morning, 75-year-old James B. White, Jr., of Dresden, was traveling west on Main Street when he swerved to avoid a semi-truck he thought was coming into his lane.

Fuqua says White lost control and went down the right roadside, struck a ditch, and continued through the grass, and struck the railroad gravel embankment.

White’s vehicle then traveled up the embankment before coming to rest on the railroad tracks.

Fuqua says White suffered only a minor injury in the accident.

It took crews over an hour to clear the scene.