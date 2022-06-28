Vehicle Stolen From Union City Auto Dealership

Employees at a Union City car dealership discovered a vehicle taken from the lot.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to Union City Auto Credit, on Stad Avenue, after a 2013 Ford Fusion was discovered missing.

Reports said salesman Mark Warner reported the the vehicle last seen on June 22nd, with it noticed missing the following day.

Police reports said the dealership still has the keys to the Ford Fusion, with no license plate on the vehicle.

The vehicle was listed for sale at $9,000, and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.