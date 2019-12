Records show that rain was in an abundant supply in Obion County for the year 2019.

Local weatherologist Brent Callicott gave a year end report to Thunderbolt News on Monday.

Callicott said the month of December has seen three-and-three-quarters of an inch of rain, with this past Saturday and Sunday receiving just under one-and-a- half inches.

In Weakley County, Mix 101.3 WCMT weatherologist Charles Nethery reported just over 70-inches of rainfall had been received for the year.