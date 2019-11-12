South Fulton Elementary School held a standing room only ceremony for local veterans on Monday morning.

During the program in the gymnasium, students sang patriotic songs, and conducted readings, to a large group of veterans representing the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

Attending the Veterans Day ceremony was the area’s oldest surviving World War II soldier, 99 year old James Legate of South Fulton, who was also a prisoner of war in Germany.

During a veterans reception following the program, J.D. Cruce of South Fulton, told Thunderbolt News about his time in service from 1951 until 1953.

Mr. Cruce was asked about the school program honoring the service local veterans.