The City of Martin and Rolling Thunder TN-Chapter 6 are hosting the annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning in downtown Martin.

The parade begins at 10:00 with staging at 9:00 along Lovelace Street on the UT Martin campus.

All veterans are welcome to ride the trailer provided for them and be a part of the lineup.

This year’s grand marshal is Gleason native and US Marine Corps veteran Tommy Hopper. Hopper is a Vietnam War veteran and was awarded two Purple Hearts during his time of service.

Following the parade, Rolling Thunder will present the Missing Man Ceremony in Virginia Weldon Park in downtown Martin, to pay honor and remembrance to the fallen, missing or imprisoned service members from all Armed Forces.

At 1:00 Saturday afternoon, American Legion Post #55 in Martin will place more than 650 American flags and electric tea light candles on the graves of late, local veterans at East Side Cemetery in Martin.

The candles and flags will be in place through Veterans Day on Monday for families and observers who drive by to pay their respects to their local heroes.

And finally, at the request of family members, American Legion Riders of Post #55 in Martin will place bronze foot markers at the final resting place of five veterans at East Side Cemetery representing their military careers.