A generous gift has been made to Discovery Park of America to support the War Remembrances Theater.

93 year old Jimmy Rickman, of Murray, who served in the United States Navy, informed park officials of a $30,000 donation to improve the theater.

Rickman’s gift will be used to upgrade the seating, technology and audio-visual equipment in the facility, while adding more stories for guests to view.

The theater is located in the military gallery, and features a video presentation of local residents sharing their wartime stories from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.

In making the donation, Mr. Rickman said Discovery Park provides incredible opportunities for local veterans to share their stories with future generations.