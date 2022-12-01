Veterans to be honored on ‘National Wreaths Across America Day’ Dec. 17

Locally, volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America at East Side and Sunset Cemeteries in Weakley County and Beulah Cemetery in Obion County have been working hard to ensure that all of the service members buried in these three locations will be honored this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths on December 17, National Wreaths Across America Day 2022.

All are welcome to help honor and remember our veterans at the opening ceremony at 11:00 at Union City Temple Baptist Church. Following the initial ceremony, coordinators and volunteers will travel to their respective location for the Wreath Laying Ceremony, which will begin at 1:00.

If you wish to volunteer to assist with marking the gravesites prior to December 17, contact Linda Smith at (601) 434-959 or at [email protected]; or Sue Priest (760) 413-9618 or at [email protected]