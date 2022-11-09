Veteran’s Week Activities Continue at UT-Martin

UT-Martin continues to honor active military personnel and veterans through the Veterans Week activities.

Today, the 129th Army Band from Nashville will perform at Harriet Fulton Theatre, located in the Fine Arts Building.

The performance will take place from noon until 1:00.

The second-annual “Veterans Walk Through Campus” will be held Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00, with students and community members invited to participate.

The walk will begin at the veterans memorial outside the Paul Meek Library, then move to the Capt. Brent Morel Memorial Bridge, located near the intersection of Skyhawk Parkway and Highway 431.

The veterans walk will conclude at Gooch Hall.

And on Friday at 11:00, the Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony will be conducted by ROTC cadets and speaker Joseph Lane, a retired lieutenant colonel and UTM graduate.