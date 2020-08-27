Employees of a Jackson business had their hands and feet bound by tape during a recent armed robbery.

The Jackson Police Department is now seeking public assistance in the aggravated robbery of Game Exchange located at North Highland.

Police reports said just before 6:00 Tuesday evening, two black males entered the business with firearms.

After taping the victims hands and feet, the two men robbed the business and then fled in a four door model Chrysler 200.

No one was injured during the robbery.