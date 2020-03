The names of the shooting victims in last week’s deadly shooting in Martin have been released.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the victims were 47-year-old Michael D. Rea and 48-year-old Diane A. Rea, both of Martin.

Deputies were called last Wednesday morning to a shop building on Rogers Road, just north of Martin, and found the bodies of a man and woman.

McGowan says investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved in the incident.