Vietnam Veteran Says Military History Must be Promoted and Saved

A Vietnam veteran praised the efforts of Discovery Park of America, during this past weekends Military History event in Union City.

Military Corporal and retired pastor John Henley, of Jackson, was the keynote speaker during Opening Ceremonies on Friday.

Henley began his speech with tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.(AUDIO)

Henley then applauded Discovery Park for their efforts to promote military history, and the ones who have served.(AUDIO)

