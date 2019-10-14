A 50th anniversary Pinning Ceremony will take place Friday in Fulton for Vietnam veterans.

The Marshall Alexander American Legion Post 72, in conjunction with the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold the event at the Pontotac Community building.

From 1:00 until 4:00, Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins will be presented as a commemoration of “A Lasting Memento of the Nations Thanks”.

The pins and certificates will be for any veteran of active duty in the armed forces from November 1st of 1955 through May 15th of 1975.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremonies in honor of the veterans service.