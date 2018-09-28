The 2nd Annual Vine and Dine to benefit the Obion Weakley County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is Saturday night in Kenton.

The event is from 6:00 until 9:00 at the White Squirrel Winery.

The event features heavy hors d’oevres (or-derves’) and music will be provided by Hinson Hill and Tips in the Jar.

The event is a casual attire event.

Tickets are $30 each or two for $50 dollars.

Proceeds benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse which serves families and children in both Obion and Weakley Counties.

