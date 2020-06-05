Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting in this month’s Kentucky primary will be conducted in a different way.

Fulton Counties County Court Clerk, Naomi Jones, said voters will now be allowed to cast an absentee ballot outside of the usual guidelines that were allowable.

With voters able to use a state portal, or receiving a ballot by the clerk, Ms. Jones said she has been asked many questions concerning the possibility of fraud.

For those who still choose to cast their ballot in-person, the County Clerk said and extended period of voting is being offered.

The Kentucky Primary day for both Democrat and Republican voting is June 23rd.