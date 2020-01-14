The Tennessee Titans are in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2002, and are one win away from the Titans’ first Super Bowl appearance since 2000.

During his daily press conference yesterday, head coach Mike Vrabel was quoted as saying he expects this Titans team to go from “good to great” after squeaking into this postseason with a (9-7) record.

The Voice of the Titans Mike Keith was on 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL in Nashville, and said Coach Vrabel has earned the right to make those comments.

Keith went on to say that Coach Vrabel’s coaching style can make anything happen.

The Titans need one more win for a birth in Super Bowl LIV, and it will have to come against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:00, with the Titans Countdown beginning at 1:00 on 105.7 The Quake.