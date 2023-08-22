‘Vol Calls’ returns Wednesday night on STAR 95.1

“Vol Calls”, the official statewide radio show for the University of Tennessee Volunteers kicks off its 2023-24 season Wednesday night on location from the legendary Calhoun’s On the River location in downtown Knoxville.

The one-hour show airs at 7:00 on STAR 95.1.

Wednesday’s inaugural show will include a special appearance by University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White and recorded interviews with head football coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Joe Milton.

Bob Kesling, the voice of the Tennessee Volunteers and UT’s director of broadcasting, serves as the show’s host and is joined by Vol Network veteran Brent Hubbs to answer questions and provide the latest news and information on University of Tennessee Athletics.

The show will be held outside each week during the fall on the restaurant’s massive, covered outdoor deck. Overlooking the Tennessee River, “The Deck” at Calhoun’s provides a unique outdoor dining and show experience with big-screen televisions, ceiling fans and a roof that fully protects fans from the elements.

Coach Josh Heupel will make his on-site show debut on a Wednesday, August 30 show next week prior to UT’s season opener versus Virginia in Nashville on September 2.