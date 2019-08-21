“Vol Calls”, the official statewide call-in radio show for the Tennessee Volunteers, kicks off its 2019-20 season tonight on location from Calhoun’s On the River in downtown Knoxville.

The one-hour show airs at 7:00 on Star 95.1.

Bob Kesling, the Voice of the Tennessee Vols and UT’s director of broadcasting, serves as the show’s host and is joined by Vol Network veteran Brent Hubbs to answer questions and provide insight into UT athletics.

Celebrating 32 years, “Vol Calls” is the exclusive statewide radio show that allows Tennessee fans to call in and talk with the head coaches of the Tennessee Vols.

The Vols kick off the 2019 season next Saturday as they host Georgia State.