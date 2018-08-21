“Vol Calls”, the official statewide call-in radio show for the Tennessee Volunteers kicks off its 2018-19 season Wednesday night, on location from Calhoun’s On the River in downtown Knoxville.

The one-hour show airs at 7:oo on STAR 95.1.

Bob Kesling, the voice of the Tennessee Volunteers and UT’s director of broadcasting, serves as the show’s host and is joined by Vol Network veteran Brent Hubbs to answer questions and provide insight into University of Tennessee athletics.

Weather permitting, the show will be held outside each week during the fall on the restaurant’s large patio deck overlooking the Tennessee River and Neyland Stadium.

Celebrating 31 years, “Vol Calls” is the exclusive radio program and event where Tennessee fans can call in and talk with the head coaches of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Fans can place a “Vol Call” anywhere in the United States by dialing 1-800-688-8657 (VOLS).

Patrons at Calhoun’s On the River may ask a question in person and fans may also Tweet questions to @VolNetwork_IMG, #AskVolNetwork.

The program can be heard on 50-plus radio stations across the state of Tennessee on the Vol Radio Network and all over the world through UTsports.com and the UT GameDay App.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...